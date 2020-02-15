Quinton De Kock to continue as South Africa captain for Twenty20 series against England

Quinton De Kock will continue to captain South Africa for the upcoming Twenty20 series against England in the absence of the rested Faf Du Plessis.

De Kock has taken charge of the one-day international side and will also lead the Proteas in the three-match sprint format series, which starts next Wednesday at East London.

Kagiso Rabada also sits out this series while fellow fast bowler Dale Steyn, who retired from Test cricket last year, is included in a 16-man squad and could make his first international appearance since last March after recovering from a long-standing shoulder injury.

Batsman Pite Van Biljon and seamer Sisanda Magala have received their maiden T20 call-ups but AB De Villiers has not been included, despite speculation he may come out of international retirement.

‘With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa,’ said Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa’s acting director of cricket.