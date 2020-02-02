Quique Setien was Barcelona’s SIXTH choice after Pochettino and Max Allegri turned job down

Barcelona offered their vacant managerial position to five other managers before bringing in Quique Setien last month.

The Catalan giants were on the lookout for a new manager after dismissing Ernesto Valverde and eventually settled on the former Real Betis boss.

But according to AS, the appointment of Setien only came after Barcelona were turned down in their advances by candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.

The report states that Barcelona’s first-choice replacement was former midfielder Xavi, but he turned down the role because he did not feel it was the right time to move away from Al Sadd.

That led them on to another former player – Ronald Koeman – who was still committed to his job with Holland, especially with Euro 2020 on the horizon.

Former Tottenham and Juventus managers Pochettino and Allegri however also declined Barcelona’s advances despite not currently holding a managerial post.

Pochettino has maintained extremely close links with rivals Espanyol while Italian Allegri maintained he would not cut his sabbatical short and return to management this season.

Barcelona B manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta was also under consideration before Setien was appointed on January 13.

The 61-year-old tactician penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Nou Camp outfit after Barcelona’s negotiations with club legend Xavi failed to reach an agreement.

But despite believing that Barcelona steered away from their typical style of play under his predecessor, Setien has had a mixed start to life at Barcelona.

He has heavily relied on the heroics of star Lionel Messi, who scored the first goal of the new manager’s tenure against Granada before netting twice in a 5-0 victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

However, their hopes of retaining LaLiga took a blow last weekend with a 2-0 defeat to Valencia.

That was then compounded by Real Madrid who beat Real Valladolid and rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday to move six points clear at the top of the table.