Quique Setien’s arrival at Barcelona could force Fabian Ruiz to Nou Camp

Quique Setien’s arrival at Barcelona could persuade Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz to ditch his agreement with Real Madrid and move to the Nou Camp instead, according to reports.

Ruiz is one of the most highly-regarded midfielders across Europe and he is expected to leave Napoli for one of Spain’s big two teams next summer.

The 23-year-old played under Setien while at Real Betis and flourished before landing a big-money move to Serie A in the summer of 2018.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Ruiz has already given Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane his word that the Bernabeu will be his next destination.

But that promise was made when Ernesto Valverde was Barcelona manager and it is now claimed that his departure and the hiring of Setien could alter his thinking.

Sport believe Setien still holds Ruiz in high regard and sees him as a long-term replacement for Barcelona’s ageing midfielders, such as Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.

Ruiz has made 67 appearances so far for Napoli, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists.

He has also won six caps for the Spanish national team after making his debut in June 2019.