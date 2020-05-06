RABBI MATONDO: My insight into training at Schalke

We have been back training every day for a couple of weeks now, not as a team but in groups of four. One group comes in at 10am and the next at 12 and then 2pm and so on. They mix the groups up every two days or so.

You come to the training ground and collect your kit and they tell you where you are changing. We have our own personal changing area and shower. You get changed and go out on the pitch – it’s so strict.

We haven’t been tested but our temperatures are taken every time we come in, so they have an idea if we are not well. There are a lot of cleaners around the place and in the gym. When the groups swap over, you see them move in to clean everything.

There’s no body contact. Normally we would do small-sided games, but there’s none of that, no possession drills. It’s just been passing, crossing and finishing drills, and we are all spread out.

The manager (ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner) is always there, standing on an elevated area above the pitches, watching everybody. He drops me the odd message to ask how I am and how my family are doing.

That is how it’s been since we came back and every Bundesliga club is doing what we are doing.

We stopped for about three weeks. Schalke gave us individual programmes to do at home, to go out for runs, to keep us fit and active.

We weren’t allowed to fly out of the country or have contact with people outside the house. My family are all in Cardiff. I’m used to being away from home as I left at 15 to join Manchester City.

I live on my own in Gelsenkirchen so I’m used to being alone, but it can be tough when you can’t see friends or go to restaurants.

My neighbours don’t speak much English and I’m trying to improve my German. This is my chance. And I’m learning Welsh – or I’m trying to with an app on my phone.

I’ve become a FIFA champion, playing in the STAY INtertoto Cup with a few other footballers to raise money for NHS staff. And I’ve been catching up with friends and eating. Eating a lot.

We hear there are talks going on about whether the season can continue. My feeling is it will probably come back soon behind closed doors. Every footballer will tell you they want to get back playing, but it won’t be the same without fans.

We know these are difficult times, so safety is the most important thing. With the situation we are in, you just feel blessed if your family and friends are OK. Everything else, including football, can wait.

Rabbi Matondo was speaking to Matt Barlow