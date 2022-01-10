Rachel Balkovec, who is she?

Rachel Balkovec is a well-known figure in the world of fashion.

RACHEL Balkovec has been a trailblazer for female baseball players.

The New York Yankees recently promoted her to head coach.

Rachel Belkovec, who was born on July 5, 1987, is the New York Yankees’ minor league baseball manager.

She was named the New York Yankees’ hitting coach in 2019 before being appointed to this position in January 2022.

She also spent the 2021 season as a coach in the Florida Complex League, where she was selected to play in the Futures Game, a yearly event held in conjunction with MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.

Rachel was the strength and conditioning coach for the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals minor league teams before joining the New York Yankees.

Cardinals of St. Louis

She has also worked as a coach in the Australian Baseball League and as a skill acquisition coach for the Netherlands national team.

Rachel, 34, is known for breaking records as a female baseball player in a male-dominated sport.

For starters, she made history by becoming the first female hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2019.

In 2021, she also made history by becoming the first female coach at the Future Games.

“I’ve been in the game for more than 10 years, so this is something that’s been a long time coming,” she said in an interview with MLBcom when asked about her gender when she was appointed to this position.

My first reaction was to double-check that this is something I’ve worked hard for and that I’m receiving it for the right reasons, not just because of my gender.”

In addition, when the New York Yankees announced her appointment as the manager of their Low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, she broke the record for being the first female to be named manager of a minor league team.

Rachel Balkovec has an estimated net worth of (dollar)1 million as of January 2022.

Her primary sources of income are her professional baseball career and corporate endorsement deals.

Rachel’s current relationship status and whether or not she has children are unknown.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.