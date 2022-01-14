Racism in cricket extends far beyond Yorkshire and the ECB; we must all work together to eradicate it.

Rafiq’s bravery has raised questions that we must all address – whether we like to admit it or not, we all have prejudices, even if they are unconscious.

As a result, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston and the government select committee that released its report on racism in cricket have pledged to keep a close eye on the sport until it “cleans up its act.”

This is fantastic.

This vigilance, like the investigation and recommendations that led to it, is an important next step in the fight against racism.

The committee was completely convinced by Azeem Rafiq’s testimony and dismissed attempts to discredit it by citing historical anti-Semitism for which he expressed regret.

The report claimed that they had no bearing on the club’s or his teammates’ overt racism.

However, if we want to reach nirvana, that blissful state where white cricketers don’t refer to their British Asian teammates or their dogs as Kevin, we must follow the advice of the great Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and examine our own attitudes and beliefs.

If not, we can almost pencil in the next racial prejudice investigation into our calendars.

A police investigation is currently underway in Swindon after former Arsenal, Chelsea, and England defender Ashley Cole was racially abused while working as an ITV pundit at the County Ground for the FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

Surprisingly, ITV was chastised by some for placing the commentary booth so close to the audience.

They claimed that if Cole had been out of sight and hearing, there would have been no abuse.

In their case, the solution to racism is to manage it rather than to confront it.

Barnes’ thesis in his book “The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism” is consistent with this.

Barnes argues, among other things, that racism will exist indefinitely unless good, right-thinking people challenge the perceived purity of their own world view.

In other words, whether we admit it or not, most people harbor unconscious prejudices, whether they are racist, sexist, or homophobic, and these attitudes, which have been hardened by history and culture, must be addressed if we are to achieve our goals.

