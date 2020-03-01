Racism parasitic to football

Hooked on football like a tick, he cries out for a good flash, racism continues to make the stadiums his own playground. For years, since that banana peel was thrown at Paul Canoville, the first black footballer who played at Chelsea, the ball has witnessed how unleashed passions have also opened rotting jars. The latter has ended with Kiko Casilla, goalkeeper of Leeds United, sanctioned for the next eight games of the Championship after uttering, as the English federation has resolved, racist insults to Charlton forward Jonathan Leko.

The event took place on September 28. The referee of that meeting, John Brooks, reflected in the record that he had heard Casilla vocalizing xenophobic offenses. The Leeds defended through a statement to its goalkeeper, unquestionable since his arrival in the city of Yorkshire County in the winter market of 2019. The same route that the former Real Madrid player has used to express himself after the news. He says he feels “sad and devastated” and says that whoever knows him knows that he would never do something like that. Since that afternoon, the goal carries the reproach of the guilty, constant reproaches in each of his publications on social networks.

The punishment for Casilla is linked to the latest sample of racism revealed, at the institutional level, by the Onana goalkeeper. The Ajax footballer, in remarks to the Dutch newspaper «NCR», revealed that three years ago, after playing the Europa League final against Manchester United, he was on his way to signing for an Italian club until an important manager of the same called to his agent to inform him that hiring was not going to be possible. «He said:“ We believe that Onana is a great goalkeeper, but unfortunately we cannot hire him. A black goalkeeper would bring us many problems in front of our supporters, ”said the Cameroon.

Cases accumulate while society is stunned by the stagnation of an evil that seems reluctant to evolve. Or that even involves. “The Guardian” revealed last month that incidents related to racism that had been reported to the police last season had increased by more than 50%, more than double those recorded three courses ago. Former Manchester United player Gary Neville pointed out politicians like Boris Johnson for using language that “four or five years ago would be unacceptable.”

“They do not know what they say”

While countries like England or Italy suffer events of this draft with a worrying recurrence – the Corriere della Sera titled on the cover “Black Friday” (reference to the Lukaku-Smalling duel) – Spain attends cases like Iñaki with scandal Williams, fired among the nasty grievances of Cornellá on January 25. It is, in the eyes of La Liga, one of the facts told that, next to the one who stopped the Lightning-Albacete by the screams to Zozulya

or that of the songs that played at El Molinón in 2018, have been seen in recent years.

Sources of the competition insist on their firm rejection of such acts, which they attribute to fans who “do not know what they say and get carried away by what the rest say.” That is why there are no operations planned in the event that the development of a match is in danger, in the case of the Vitoria de Guimaraes-Oporto that on February 16 was shaken by Marega’s refusal, seriously insulted, to continue playing. However, the League holds meetings with the Secretary of State in which ways are studied to improve in this area and, in addition, every year it distributes a guide for the fan in which any manifestation related to racism is censored. .