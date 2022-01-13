Racist football fans who troll players will be banned from matches for ten years following the Euro 2020 embarrassment.

RACIST football fans who troll players in England and Wales will be barred from attending games for up to ten years, according to government plans.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, wants to broaden the scope of football banning orders, which can already be imposed on people found guilty of violence, disorder, or racist or homophobic chanting, to include online hate crimes.

The decision was made after England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer.

The law is expected to be added to the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill as an amendment.

“We saw the beautiful game marred this summer by disgraceful racism from online trolls who abused our footballers from behind their keyboards,” Ms Patel said.

“Racism is intolerable, and football has been tainted by this heinous prejudice for far too long.”

“Those who perpetrate heinous racist abuse online must be held accountable.

“The legal changes I’m announcing will prevent them from attending football games.”

Individuals with football banning orders are prohibited from attending regulated football matches for a period of three to ten years.

According to the latest Home Office figures, there are 1,359 orders in place across England and Wales.

It follows a petition that garnered a million signatures in just two days in July 2021, demanding that vile trolls be banned from video games as a form of punishment.

After their penalty misses in the Euro 2020 final, fans rallied around three black England players, who received sick messages and monkey emojis on social media.

“What we’re doing today is taking practical steps to ensure that the football batting order regime is changed,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in PMQs last year after a 12-week consultation.

“So that anyone who expresses racist views online will not be allowed to attend the match, no ifs, no buts, no exceptions, no excuses.”