Racist thugs who abuse footballers online will be barred from playing fields for a period of ten years.

Racist thugs who abuse footballers online will be barred from entering stadiums for a period of ten years.

Racists who insult footballers online face a ten-year ban from stadiums.

After stars were targeted at Euro 2020, Home Secretary Priti Patel will introduce legislation.

Fans will be barred from games if they engage in violence, disorder, or racist or homophobic chanting.

After missing penalties in the Euro final at Wembley, England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were booed.

Ms Patel has stated that she will introduce an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill in the first half of 2022.

“Those who perpetrate heinous racist abuse online must be held accountable,” she said.

“The changes to the law I’m announcing will prevent them from participating in matches.”

Football Banning Orders can last three to ten years, and violations can result in a six-month prison sentence.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, added that “tech firms are tackling the hate on their sites.”