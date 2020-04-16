Radomir Antic, the only male to handle Real Madrid, Barcelona as well as Atletico, passes away aged 71

Former Real Madrid, Barcelona as well as Atletico Madrid supervisor and also Luton gamer Radomir Antic has actually died at the age of 71 after a long battle with pancreatitis.

The Serbian coached Los Blancos between 1991 and also 1992, occupied the Nou Camp dugout in 2003, yet delighted in the majority of his success throughout three spells with Atletico, winning the LaLiga and also Copa del Rey double in the 1995-96 season.

Antic continues to be one of only two guys to handle El Clasico rivals Barca and also Madrid, adhering to in the footsteps of Enrico Fernandez Viola.

Fernando Torres collaborated with Antic at The Vicente Calderon, and he paid tribute to his former train, tweeting: ‘Antic has left us, a male that dignified the occupation of footballer, the history of our Atleti, champion and also Rojiblanca legend because Radomir will certainly always be in the hearts of all professional athletes.

‘My acknowledgements and also all my support to your family and pals.’

On the other hand, Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil said: ‘With the loss of Radomir, we lost a little the club’s heart.’

Antic won one Yugoslavia cap in a nomadic having fun occupation, but will certainly be finest kept in mind by British football fans for racking up a last-gasp goal to rescue Luton Town and condemn Manchester City to transfer in May 1983.

‘Raddy’ volleyed in the only objective with four mins staying on the last day of the period, prompting manager David Pleat to skip across the Maine Road pitch. It was a minute explained by BBC analyst John Motson as ‘an amazing act of escapology.’

On Monday, Luton tweeted: ‘We are ravaged to discover of the passing away of Town tale Radomir Antic, at the age of 71. A true Hatters hero, for promo and protecting against transfer. The ideas of all at Kenilworth Road are with his friends and family at this horribly depressing time. Relax in peace, Raddy’.

Born in Zitiste in 1948, Antic stood for Sloboda Uzice, Partizan Belgrade, Fenerbahce and also Real Zaragoza before spending four years in Bedfordshire, retiring in 1984 after 17 years as a player.

He took care of Real Zaragoaza, Real Oviedo, as well as Celta Vigo, and also even led the Serbian national group in between 2008 and also 2010, completing his career in China.

Sergio Ramos is the current of a host of players to pay homage. He tweeted: ‘You made Atleti larger, you made our rivalry larger. Bye-bye to an one-of-a-kind career: Atletico, Barca and Real Madrid to name a few. SPLIT Radomir Antic.’