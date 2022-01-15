Rafa Benitez admits Everton’s future is out of his hands as enraged Everton supporters storm the pitch.

Rafa Benitez admits Everton’s future is out of his hands as enraged Everton fans storm the pitch.

RAFA BENITEZ has admitted that his Everton future is no longer in his hands following yet another thrashing from enraged supporters.

After a 2-1 loss to bottom-placed Norwich, the under-fire Spaniard now has just one win in 13 games.

As his team fell to within six points of the relegation zone, one away supporter ran onto the pitch at Carrow Road to try to reach Benitez.

“I am a professional, and I have enough experience with these situations,” he explained.

“I came here to address issues that have arisen over the last five years, so we must examine our mistakes and try to avoid them.”

“Other things are beyond my control.”

I’m simply attempting to carry out my duties.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, and I’m disappointed for the fans who came to see us.”

The situation isn’t ideal.

“On the pitch, we need to improve things, keep working hard, and make the best decisions we can.”

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the game, and after a few errors, we faced a new challenge.”

“We were much better in the second half, and now that Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Mina, and Doucoure are back, we expect to be even better.”

“You can see how this is reacting, but we need to be more proactive.”

We can’t allow goals to be scored in the first few minutes and then try to react.

“It’s encouraging that we’re responding, but these errors cost us points and games every week.”

“We’re doing a lot of things for the future, like bringing in new players, but we need to win on the field.”

Everton are now 15th in the Premier League table, six points above Norwich, who are in danger of relegation.

The Toffees’ next match is at home against Aston Villa on Saturday.

