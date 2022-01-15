Rafa Benitez is on the verge of being sacked, as Everton’s board convenes an emergency meeting after fans vented their displeasure at the club’s shock loss to Norwich.

Rafa Benitez is on the verge of being sacked, with Everton’s board convening an emergency meeting after fans vented their displeasure at the club’s shock loss to Norwich.

On Saturday night, owner Farhad Moshiri convened an emergency board meeting to discuss the Spaniards.

The Everton away end at full time.

And the 61-year-old former Liverpool manager is set to be fired within the next 24 hours, with Duncan Ferguson taking over as interim manager.

Moshiri’s patience has finally worn thin after his team fell to within six points of the relegation zone for the first time since 1951.

And now, in his six years as owner, he could turn to Everton legend Wayne Rooney to become the club’s seventh manager.

As Benitez surveyed the wreckage of another crushing defeat, enraged supporters chanted, “You’re just a fat Spanish waiter” and “sacked in the morning.”

Stewards had to restrain one fan who tried to confront the £7 million-a-year coach on the pitch at Carrow Road.

Everton has only six points from their last 13 Premier League games and is currently in 15th place.

Moshiri previously supported the 61-year-old, allowing him to sign three new players during the January transfer window.

However, because of his previous Liverpool connections, he was always a contentious appointment.

Despite the fact that he still has two and a half years left on his £7 million-a-year contract, he is set to be fired.

“I am a professional and I have enough experience of these situations,” Benitez said when asked about his future on Saturday.

“I came here to address issues from the previous five years, so what we need to do now is analyze the mistakes we’ve made and try to avoid them.”

“I have no control over the rest of it.”

I’m simply attempting to carry out my duties.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, and I’m disappointed for the fans who traveled to cheer us on.”

It’s not the best of circumstances.

“On the pitch, we need to improve things, keep working hard, and try to make the best decisions we can.”

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the game, and after a couple of errors, we had another mountain to climb.”

“The team was much better in the second half, and we expect to be even better now that Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Mina, and Doucoure are back.”

“As you can see, this is an attempt to respond, but we need to be more proactive.”

We can’t keep giving up goals…

