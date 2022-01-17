Rafa Benitez is out of the Premier League, Chelsea aren’t good enough, and Leeds put on their best performance of the season.

Manchester City continue to march forward, but the relegation battle has intensified.

Is Rafa Benitez’s Premier League career over now?

Daniel Storey’s weekly verdict on all 20 Premier League teams’ performances is called The Score.

Sign up to receive the newsletter every Monday morning by clicking here.

Only eight games were played, but it was a fantastic weekend of Premier League action, with a number of potentially season-defining results.

Manchester City are still unbeaten, Rafael Benitez has been fired, Newcastle have let another lead slip, and Leeds United have put in one of their best performances of the season despite their absences.

Tomorrow is Friday.

On Saturday,

The day after Sunday

Due to multiple player absences, two games have been postponed.

Due to absences, the game has been postponed.

For all the joy that comes with a comeback, Saturday’s draw against Manchester United should put any remaining faith in Steven Gerrard’s ability to select Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in the same team to rest.

The two haven’t been able to connect well enough to warrant perseverance.

Villa have won two and drawn one of their last eight games when Watkins and Ings have started together.

Even that is a little misleading: all five of their goals in those three games in which they avoided defeat came after one of the pair had been taken off.

Philippe Coutinho’s arrival – ostensibly a costly short-term fix if the move isn’t made permanent – provides Gerrard with another option, which he may well choose.

He could switch from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 by starting only one of Ings or Watkins as the central striker, with either Coutinho or Emi Buendia nominally starting on the left and the other centrally behind the striker.

Given their experience on the left wing, both players would be able to swap positions as well as drift from the wing to allow Lucas Digne to overlap.

The big question in that formation is who gets left on the bench, because three central midfielders don’t fit into two (and dropping any of Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, or John McGinn – plus one of Ings and Watkins – would be very harsh), but Gerrard would almost certainly do so.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Premier League: Rafa Benitez out, Chelsea not good enough, Leeds resilience on show with season’s best display