Rafa Benitez isn’t to blame; Everton are mediocre at best, and even Pep would struggle to win them seventh place.

Rafa Benitez isn’t to blame; Everton are mediocre, and even Pep would struggle to win them seventh place.

RAFA BENITEZ is going through it at Everton, but anyone who believes anyone else could do better is delusional.

Someone told me at the start of the season that they thought they’d make the top four, but I told them they didn’t have a chance — and that was before everyone was fit.

That has nothing to do with Rafa; it is due to the fact that he inherited a subpar squad.

If Pep Guardiola or whoever else was in charge, a seventh-place finish would be the best they could hope for.

Of course, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s — and others’ — injuries haven’t helped, but what do they really expect from that team?

It’s not so much the manager who should shoulder the blame; instead, they should look into who is responsible for the poor recruitment.

‘Why did you sign him? Why did you pay so much for him?’ they should sit them down and ask.

That is the real issue.

People wonder if Rafa’s move to Everton as a former Liverpool manager will work, but he did nothing wrong, and it didn’t surprise me.

He wanted to manage in the Premier League again, and he still lives in the area, where no one says anything if the team wins.

Rafa would have probably gotten the Newcastle job again if he had waited.

But it wasn’t available at the time, and how could he have known what the owners would do?

As it stands, he’s also got a massive rebuilding job on his hands at Everton, which requires a complete overhaul.

I don’t think it’s fair for him to bear sole responsibility.

It doesn’t matter who you are or what job you have; if you don’t have the right tools, you won’t be able to do it.

I’d look into who recommended those players and decided they were worth the money.

They are the ones who should be held accountable.

The ones who have had any sort of success, it appears to me, have been those who were either free or came through the youth team.

Seamus Coleman, even though he had a bit of a shocker in the derby, Calvert-Lewin, and young Anthony Gordon are all names that come to mind.

When things aren’t going well, the fact that he managed at Anfield is always brought up, but it has nothing to do with it.

However, you must consider what constitutes Everton’s success, because…

