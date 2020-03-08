Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang play out table tennis tournament as they remain STRANDED in Spain

Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang played out a full-team table tennis tournament as they continue to be stranded at their pre-season camp in Spain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to severely affect China.

The Chinese Super League was planned to kick off on February 22 but all fixtures have been postponed indefinitely as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread through China and other parts of the world.

Yifang were conducting pre-season preparation in southern Spain when the crisis escalated and the club have elected to remain in Europe until they receive further direction from the authorities.

The club do not expect to fly back until at least March 16 and, after finding themselves with a lot of free time over in the Costa del Sol, decided to hold a round-robin table tennis tournament to pass the time.

The team considered moving their training camp to South Korea or Japan but have decided to stay on the Costa del Sol until the uncertainty has cleared up.

Benitez admits that the effects of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus are like nothing he has ever comes across in his football career, as the start date for the league is pencilled in as April but could change once again.

‘I’ve never known or experienced anything like this in my career,’ Benitez told The Athletic.

‘Normally you would know about when you start, you have the fixtures, you know when and where you’re playing, but here we’re waiting.

‘Of course, you understand the logic of these decisions after the news about the virus, which changed everything. It’s a normal pre-season but in very strange circumstances.’

They are not the only Super League squad in Spain. Super League rivals Wuhan Zall, who are based at the epicentre of the epidemic, also escaped the Chinese winter for the Spanish sun.

They had a much more interesting activity to pass the time, however, as Real Madrid offered the whole team tickets to the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Los Blancos beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clasico on Sunday.

The pandemic continues to affect many countries around the globe, with The World Health Organization saying more than 101,000 people worldwide have contracted the disease.

There are fears that the Chinese season could be cancelled altogether, while games in Serie A have been ordered to play behind closed doors for at least a month as Italy continue to be a country severely affected.