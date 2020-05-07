Rafa Nadal says ‘2020 is lost’ and doesn’t expect tennis to return until Australia Open in 2021

Rafa Nadal believes he’s played his last tennis of 2020 and has predicted the sport won’t return until next year’s Australian Open.

Like every other major sport, tennis has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen Wimbledon, which was scheduled for July, and September’s French Open cancelled in recent weeks.

The ATP and WTA have also suspended their seasons through until at least mid-July and it’s expected that postponement will be extended in the coming weeks.

Nadal spoke to Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday to discuss the current health crisis and predicted the sport won’t return until next year.

‘I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so,’ said the world No 2, who turns 34 in June.

Nadal says his focus is now on being ready for the Australian Open in January 2021 but fears that event could even be shelved.

‘I would sign up to being ready for 2021,’ the Spaniard added.

‘I’m more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that’s the case.’

Although Nadal and the world’s elite players have seen their season ground to a halt, the lower end of the tennis circuit has returned to action in Germany.

Last week, the Tennis Point Exhibition Series too place behind closed doors, with strict rules put in place to minimise the risk of the virus being transmitted.

There were no fans, ball boys or line judges present, while players were banned from shaking hands with their opponents.

World No 354, Benjamin Hassan, was seen playing with a face mask, while another competitor, Dustin Brown, admitted it felt ‘surreal’ to return to competitive matches during a global crisis.

‘It’s nice to finally play, it’s a little surreal to be honest, with everything that is actually going on in the world,’ Brown told the Tennis Channel.