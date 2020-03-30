Rafa Nadal: «This virus has surpassed us all»

The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal showed this Saturday his concern about the “disasters” that the coronavirus pandemic is causing worldwide and hoped that, “little by little”, we will be able to get out of a situation that is leading to “circumstances extreme. ”

During his participation as ambassador of Banco Santander in “LaLiga Santander Fest”, the solidarity macro-concert that aims to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, world tennis number two explained from his home in Manacor (Mallorca) -where he remains confined – who tries to adapt to a situation that is also new to him and that has “surpassed” everyone.

“I see it as everyone, first with concern to see all the disasters we see every day on television and adapting to this new circumstance for all that has passed us, I think,” he explained when asked by the presenters of the event about the repercussions of the pandemic.

On the confinement decreed in many countries to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, he stated: “The reality is that, like all the changes in this life, it is necessary to adapt and it takes time, and hopefully it does not give to adapt completely and that little little by little we are leaving this virus that is taking us to extreme circumstances. ”

Artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal or Juanes have joined famous players from LaLiga Santander, the highest category of Spanish football, this Saturday in a solidarity event broadcast in 180 countries from their different homes to raise funds in the fight against COVID -19 and, by the way, accompany the fans who are still confined to their homes.

More than fifty artists and footballers, including some of the likes of Gerard Piqué and Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid), Saúl (Atlético de Madrid), Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno ( Valencia) or Joaquín Sánchez (Betis), participate in this initiative.

The funds raised with “LaLiga Santander Fest” will be used to purchase the products necessary to combat the pandemic and will be channeled following the health priorities of the Spanish Government in coordination with the Superior Sports Council (CSD). .