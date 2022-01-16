Rafael Benitez, the manager of Everton, has been sacked.

Rafael Benitez, Everton’s Spanish manager, has been fired.

In June 2021, the 61-year-old signed with the Toffees.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Everton, a Premier League club in England, has fired manager Rafael Benitez due to poor results this season.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect,” said the club in a statement on Sunday.

“In due course, we will provide an update on a permanent replacement.”

The 61-year-old had taken over from Carlo Ancelotti, but his Everton side failed to live up to expectations.

The Toffees have only won one of their last 13 league games, losing 2-1 to Norwich City on Saturday.

With 19 points, they are in 16th place, six points above the relegation zone.