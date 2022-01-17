Rafael Nadal has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with relative ease.

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with ease.

At Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Spain’s Rafael Nadal defeated American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Emre Asikci is a Turkish journalist who lives in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL (AA) – Rafael Nadal, the world number six, qualified for the Australian Open’s second round on Monday.

At Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the Spanish superstar defeated American player Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 49 minutes for his 70th match victory.

Because of a foot injury, Nadal had not played in five months.

“It’s been a difficult few months… difficult moments with a lot of doubts – and there are still doubts,” Nadal said on ausopen.com.

“But I’m here,” he added, “and I couldn’t be happier to be back in Australia in this incredible stadium.”

Over the course of a glittering career, the 35-year-old has won 20 Grand Slams, including 13 French Open titles and a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.