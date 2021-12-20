Rafael Nadal has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Monday, Rafael Nadal announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

After returning from the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the Spanish tennis legend tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Before the most recent positive test on Saturday, the 35-year-old had tested negative in his previous two tests in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

He stated that he was at home and was having some unpleasant moments, but that he was hopeful that things would get better soon.

Nadal expressed gratitude to his fans and stated that he would announce any changes to his schedule as soon as possible.

