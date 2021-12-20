Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing ‘unpleasant’ symptoms, putting his plans for the Australian Open in jeopardy.

Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid and is having ‘unpleasant’ symptoms, casting doubt on his plans to compete in the Australian Open.

After returning home from an exhibition match against Andy Murray in Abu Dhabi last Thursday, the world No. 6 contracted coronavirus.

Nadal could miss the first Slam of 2022 if player charter flights to Melbourne leave before the end of the month.

The Spaniard claims he is experiencing ‘unpleasant’ symptoms and has informed close friends and family about his positive test results.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion acknowledges that his New Year’s schedule has been completely thrown off, especially since the Australian Open begins on January 17.

“I wanted to announce that upon my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal, 35, wrote on Twitter.

“We passed controls every two days in both Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, and all of them were negative, with the last one taking place on Friday and the results arriving on Saturday.”

“I’m having some unpleasant moments right now, but I’m hoping to get better gradually.”

“I am now confined to my home and have informed those who have contacted me about the outcome.”

“As a result of the situation, I must be completely flexible with my schedule, and I will weigh my options based on my progress.”

“I’ll keep you updated on any future tournament decisions!”

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and support in advance.”

Emma Raducanu accepted her BBC Sports Personality of the Year award from a hotel room in Abu Dhabi, where she is also confined due to a positive coronavirus test result.

Murray said on Monday that he plans to train at home before Christmas in order to avoid Covid sabotaging his plans to play in Australia next month.

The Scottish tennis player, 34, missed a flight to Melbourne in January 2021 after testing positive, which he believes was due to lax National Tennis Centre protocols.

“We’ve had special Covid protocols in place at the NTC in recent weeks,” the LTA, the British tennis governing body, said.

“We are aware of a small number of cases involving players during this time, but there is no evidence that an outbreak is focused on the NTC rather than the community.”

“We will continue to allow players to prepare for the upcoming season, but we will review this as well as our protocols on a regular basis.”