Rafael Nadal vs. Adrian Mannarino: UK start time, TV channel, and live stream for the Australian Open 2022

The 20-time grand slam champion is in great shape, firing on all cylinders, and charging into the fourth round with the draw wide open.

Only a month ago, Rafael Nadal believed he would not be competing in the Australian Open.

He was sluggish in an exhibition comeback against Andy Murray in the Middle East after a foot injury ended his 2021 season early, after which he tested positive for Covid.

Nadal was wary of entering Australia because of the strict rules surrounding the virus (just ask Novak Djokovic).

However, he was able to recover in time and even compete in a full warm-up tournament in Melbourne, where he won his 89th career title against a mediocre field by his standards but still a decent one.

Twenty of them have come in grand slams, putting him on a par with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for all-time supremacy in the men’s game.

Djokovic was expected to claim No. 21 and pull away from his two main rivals for good, but the spat over vaccination exemption, combined with Nadal’s remarkable comeback, has given the Spaniard an unexpected opportunity to take the lead.

The main challenge will be fitness; Nadal’s foot injury is one that his team recognizes they “cannot fix,” so they’re focusing on managing the amount of pain he’s in, even if that means limiting practice outside of tournaments.

“I wasn’t able to practice as much as I would have liked,” Nadal said.

“However, my ball feeling was quite good when I was practicing.”

Despite dropping his first set of the tournament to Karen Khachanov, Rafael Nadal believes he is getting stronger with each match.

“It had been a long time since I had competed,” said Nadal.

The movements, as well as everything else, must be recovered day by day.

Without competing, there is no way to reclaim those items.

“That’s exactly what I’m looking for, so keep playing.”

I already have three and three matches on my back, for a total of six matches, all of which are positive.

Every day gets a little bit better, and I’m grateful for that.”

It’s a bad omen for his opponents, especially world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who is expected to face him in the quarter-finals.

The head-to-head matchup between Nadal and Zverev, on the other hand, is intriguing.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Adrian Mannarino: UK start time, TV channel and Australian Open 2022 live stream