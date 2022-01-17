Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic: How to Watch

When he was battling back from a foot injury and then contracted Covid in December, the 20-time grand slam champion thought he would miss the Melbourne tournament entirely.

Rafael Nadal wasn’t sure he’d be playing in the Australian Open just a few weeks ago.

In December, the Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, which later turned out to be a super-spreader event, with Nadal being one of six players to test positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath.

The 35-year-old experienced some “unpleasant” symptoms before flying to Australia.

“The situation was different a month ago,” Nadal said after defeating Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2 in the first round of 2022’s first grand slam.

“It appears to be quite unattractive in some ways.”

He wasn’t only concerned about Covid.

Nadal has been plagued by a foot problem for the past two seasons, which has plagued him throughout his career but appeared to worsen during the tour’s pandemic-induced hiatus in spring 2020.

“Everything was worse after that seven, eight weeks of lockdown,” Nadal continued, “but I tell you one thing, the knees were better than ever after that period of time.”

“However, for the past year and a half, the foot has been at its worst.

“Throughout my tennis career, I’ve always had a foot problem that caused me a lot of pain, particularly in cold weather.”

But, in terms of competing in tournaments, I was able to play throughout my career with few restrictions.”

Few could have predicted when the muscle-bound, tank-topped Nadal broke through to the elite level.

With his ultra-physical game style and bodybuilder physique, would he not bring short-term success but long-term injury issues?

Some might point to his current issues as proof, but the truth is that Nadal has already competed in a lot of races in the unforgiving minute.

Yannick Hanfmann, whom he plays for a spot in the third round on Wednesday, is a 30-year-old who had never won a grand slam main draw match before beating Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday.

Nadal, on the other hand, has won 292 of them, including a record-breaking 13 at.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.