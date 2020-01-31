Rafael van der Vaart backs Steven Bergwijn to make impact at Tottenham

Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has backed compatriot Steven Bergwijn to make an impact at Spurs.

The Premier League side agreed a £27million deal with PSV to sign forward Bergwijn on Tuesday.

And Van der Vaart, who notched 28 goals and 18 assists in 77 appearances at Tottenham, believes the 22-year-old will make his mark at the club.

‘Should it all really happen, I believe that Bergwijn will certainly be a great signing for Spurs,’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘Obviously he will have to adjust to the Premier League pace and ambience but his speed, technique and strength will certainly add something to the Spurs game.

‘Good luck to Stevie and my Spurs.’