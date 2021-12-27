Rafinha has been loaned to Real Sociedad until the end of the season.

Rafinha has signed a season-long loan deal with Real Sociedad.

On their official website, Sociedad described the Brazilian as “a player of great quality and potential who will strengthen the squad.”

With Catalan powerhouse Barcelona, the 28-year-old has won one UEFA Champions League title and three La Liga titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

In 2016, Rafinha won an Olympic gold medal with the Brazilian National Football Team.