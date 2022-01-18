Raheem Morris is said to have landed a head coaching interview.

According to reports, Raheem Morris has been offered a position as head coach.

Since being released by the Buccaneers in 2011, Raheem Morris has made a name for himself.

Morris, one of the NFL’s youngest head coaches at the time, admits he wasn’t quite ready.

Over his three seasons in Tampa, he had a 17-31 record.

In ten years, Raheem Morris has risen to become one of the league’s best defensive coordinators.

And, according to Jeremy Fowler’s report on Tuesday, he’s once again being coveted to lead his own team.

“Vikings have requested an interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris,” according to the ESPN reporter, who also notes that “Morris’ defense was lights out in the playoff game Monday night.”

Raheem Morris Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Interview

