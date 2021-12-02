Raheem Sterling of England and Manchester City will guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Raheem Sterling of England and Manchester City will be a guest editor on BBC Radio 4’s Today show.

The flying winger, who was awarded an MBE for his work on racial equality this summer, is one of seven celebrities who will take over the show in the week following Christmas.

Raheem, 26, is expected to devote his edition to topics close to his heart, such as assisting underprivileged children.

“Each year, the guest editors bring novel ideas, surprising perspectives, and, on occasion, a little sparkle to the programme,” said Today editor Owenna Griffiths.

“This year is no exception, and I’m thrilled that these guests have agreed to spend time with us to help illuminate and make sense of our world.”

It’s been 64 years since the flagship news and current affairs program first aired.

Angelina Jolie, Professor Stephen Hawking, and Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, have all served as guest editors in the past.

Between December 27 and January 3, Sterling’s show will air.

The Sky Blues forward launched a foundation last week to help young people in the United Kingdom and Jamaica with education and social mobility.

