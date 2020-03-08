Raheem Sterling says Manchester City will return ‘very hurt’ next season if Liverpool win the title

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has promised a response from the team next season and says they will arrive back ‘very hurt’ should rivals Liverpool win the Premier League.

The Reds are 25 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side and are cruising to their first league title for 30 years. Just three more wins will confirm them as champions of England, something that Sterling says will hit City hard.

The England winger has conceded that he and his team-mates haven’t been good enough to catch Liverpool this season and challenged the team to come back stronger next season, using the pain of their impending title win to inspire them.

‘Liverpool have been far better than everyone in the league and have been consistent, that is why they are top of the league,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘We have been slacking, we haven’t kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It’s in Liverpool’s hands and that’s it.’

But the England star refused to admit that there was a power shift and has full confidence that Manchester City would quickly regain the title in 20-21, promising ‘a massive reaction’.

‘We won the league twice in a row,’ he added. ‘Liverpool are winning, leading at this point in time.

‘But I’m pretty sure that come the end of the season our boys will go away and come back again very hurt if they do pick up the league, and we will be up and running for next season for sure.

‘[It will be] a massive reaction.’

Sterling was quick to point out that City had been on the wrong end of some tight calls this season, including at the start of the campaign when Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed against Tottenham that could have won the game.

‘Football is all about momentum, inches, yards, little things from the start of the season,’ he added. ‘A really important moment in our season was when Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against Tottenham and it got disallowed by VAR. Little things like that take their toll.

‘We scored a lot of late goals in our first title-winning season, it started in the third game against Bournemouth where I scored the winner, and it built momentum through the season and kept happening.

‘We had the belief that we could win games because we had done it so many times, we didn’t rush things because we knew we could win, and we knew we could get a chance. We haven’t been at our best this season for sure, but there have been little things that haven’t quite been the slice of luck.’

Sterling, who started his senior career at Liverpool, had a great start to the current season as he looked to propel the team to further honours after their two successive title wins – scoring six goals in his first three games.

He hasn’t been as prolific in the second half of the campaign, but still has 11 league goals, with five coming in the Champions League and three in the Carabao Cup. His side will be looking for their seventh win in a row against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.