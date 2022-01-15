Raiders fans are furious with officials after a call of non-pass interference.

In today’s Bengals-Raiders game, the officials may have just missed a crucial call.

Ja’Marr Chase, a rookie wideout, may have gotten away with offensive pass interference during the second quarter.

On second down, Joe Burrow hit Chase with a 28-yard pass over the shoulder.

Chase appeared to push Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to further investigation.

It’s difficult to say whether Trufant tried to sell Chase’s push, but it was clear there was contact on the play.

The refs didn’t see enough to call offensive pass interference.

The Bengals were able to continue their drive and add another field goal to their total as a result of this.

Raiders fans were understandably enraged by the no-call.

The contentious play is as follows:

