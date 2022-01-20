Raiders Pro Bowler Reveals His Head Coach Candidate

Raiders’ Star Reveals His Head Coach Candidate

Rich Bisaccia would not be going anywhere anytime soon if star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby had his way.

Bisaccia joins a growing list of Raiders players who support Bisaccia’s retention as the team’s head coach in 2022.

In an appearance on The Herd on Thursday afternoon, he expressed his support for Bisaccia.

“I’ve said it before: Rich is my pick if it were up to me,” Crosby said.

“He’s a boss.”

He’s a man’s leader.

Every morning, he’s someone you look forward to seeing.

From top to bottom, he’s a fantastic coach.

He’s earned it, in my opinion.

This year, we won ten games.

Despite the chaos in our building, we managed to come out on top.

That, I believe, is a significant reflection of Rich.”

