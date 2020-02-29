Raiders will still take risks last year despite “swing and miss”

Mike Mayock, general manager of Raiders, says he and head coach Jon Gruden will not hesitate to take aggressive steps this off-season.

Mayock said on the NFL Network that the raids’ ups and downs in 2019 won’t change their approach in 2020.

“Did we swing and miss a free agent or two? Yes, we did it. I understand that. And we will continue to take risks at different times, ”said Mayock.

Mayock didn’t say who he called “Swing and Miss,” but the obvious name is Antonio Brown, who arrived in a trade and then got a contract worthy of an elite free agent just to be released before he ever played for the Raiders – and before they make any of that elite money.

The Raiders improved last year, from 4-12 in 2018 to 7-9 in 2019. But in their first year in Las Vegas in 2020, they want to be playoff competitors. With two picks in the first round and a cap space of over $ 50 million, there is every reason to believe that the Raiders will take more aggressive steps in the coming months.

