Raiola decision to scupper Man Utd transfer plans again

Mino Raiola wants Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt to choose Real Madrid over Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Reports emerged ten days ago that Man Utd could re-ignite their interest in the Dutch centre-back after his summer transfer from Ajax to Serie A didn’t quite make the expected impression.

While De Ligt began settling into the team since the turn of the year, he initially found the transition to Italian football difficult.

Those early struggles have led to suggestions that Juventus could be willing to cut their losses on him already, with Man Utd ready to go back in for their old target as they search for Harry Maguire’s perfect partner.

Raiola‘s relationship with the Red Devils has been strained in recent times over his representation of Paul Pogba, while Erling Haaland – whose agent is also Raiola – decided to snub Man Utd in the summer to complete a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

And the agent could throw another spanner in the works for Man Utd in the next transfer window over their interest in De Ligt.

OK Diario claims that Raiola would prefer to take De Ligt to Real Madrid over Man Utd, with his relationship with the Bernabeu hierarchy ‘very cordial’.

Raiola ‘looks very favourably’ on bringing the Dutch international to Madrid with De Ligt ‘seen as Sergio Ramos’ replacement for the future’.

And the report in the Italian publication continues by saying that Raiola and Los Blancos have also ‘spoken’ about Man Utd midfielder Pogba and his agent will ‘try to bring the world champion’ to Madrid.

