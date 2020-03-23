Raiola hints at Real transfer with Pogba having ‘difficult time’ at Man Utd

Mino Raiola says he wants to take a “great footballer” to Real Madrid this summer and admits that Paul Pogba is going through a “difficult time” at Manchester United.

The Sun reported today that Man Utd are willing to listen to offers in the region of £100m for Pogba this summer with his career at the club reportedly over.

The France international’s future has been up in the air since the summer when he talked about wanting a new challenge away from Man Utd.

His season has been ravaged by injury at United and now Raiola – whose relationship with the Red Devils has deteriorated this year – has poured petrol on rumours that Pogba could be bound for Real Madrid.

“My relations with Real Madrid are very good,” Raiola told Marca .

“I want to take a great footballer there and I will try this summer. It would be a pride for me and my footballers because Real Madrid is a great club. Alphonse Areola is already there, but it’s only half an operation because it’s a loan deal.

“I am in contact with [general director] Jose Angel Sanchez and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me. I have great hope that one day he will be able to lead a great footballer to Real Madrid.”

When asked about Pogba’s future, Raiola added: “Paul is going through a difficult time, but let it be clear because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is focused on making a great end to the season with Manchester United.

“He wants to get back into the team and make a great end to the season and that United can reach the Champions League.”