Raiola, Woodward ‘talking again’ as Man Utd try to find Pogba solution

Manchester United are looking to find a solution to the ongoing speculation surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at the club, according to reports.

The Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford has been in doubt for months, ever since he failed to force through a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Former club Juventus are also thought to be interested in a move for Pogba, with his agent Mino Raiola consistently adding fuel to the transfer speculation fire.

United are willing to listen to offers in the region of £100million for Pogba, whose contract runs out next summer, The Sun reported last Thursday.

And now the Daily Mirror claims that Raiola and Man Utd’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ‘are talking again’ after ‘Pogba’s aggressive Italian-born advisor made repeated attacks on United at the turn of the year’.

The report adds that ‘a peace-pact has been struck’ with ‘both parties try to find a way forward over his future’.

Raiola spoke about Pogba’s future as recently as last week but the two men are now talking again about Pogba’s future thanks to a ‘new line of communication’.

Pogba’s representative ‘wants them to agree to sell Pogba to Real Madrid’ while Man Utd ‘will do what is in the best interests of the team and the club’.