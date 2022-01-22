Ralf Rangick will ‘axe Pogba, Cavani, and Martial’ in the January window for ‘killing the mood’ in the dressing room, according to Man Utd manager Ralf Rangick.

Ralf Rangick of Manchester United will ‘axe Pogba, Cavani, and Martial’ in the January transfer window for ‘killing the mood’ in the dressing room.

According to reports, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is planning to fire Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Anthony Martial in January.

It comes after reports that the trio is ‘killing the mood’ in the Old Trafford locker room.

Anthony Martial has already informed Rangnick that he wishes to resign.

Pogba’s contract expires in the summer, and Bild claims the pair, along with Cavani, wield too much power in the dressing room in Rangnick’s opinion.

As a result, the Germans are said to be attempting to move them forward this month.

A potential loan to Sevilla has been hammered out, so Martial could be heading to Spain.

Despite the fact that Pogba has been out with a hamstring injury, he is said to be having an impact on the team.

And they aren’t the only ones on the move.

Since joining from boyhood club Ajax in September 2020, Donny van de Beek has never found a home.

And both goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Eric Bailly are said to be frustrated at the Theatre of Dreams due to a lack of playing time.

Juan Mata has been surplus to requirements for several seasons and could be sent out on loan to LaLiga or the United States this month.

Despite playing for the first time in two years in a drab 1-0 loss to Wolves, Phil Jones could be forced to join Benfica on a temporary basis.

Jesse Lingard, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle after struggling for minutes following a fantastic loan spell with West Ham.

Rangnick is said to have been assigning ‘two-hour homework’ tasks to United’s players, which has left some stars ‘disappointed.’

On Saturday, the Reds face West Ham in the Premier League, which SunSport’s United correspondent Neil Custis described as “the biggest test of Rangnick’s reign.”

David Moyes, the Hammers’ manager and a former United manager, warned him that in the Old Trafford hotseat, reputations don’t matter.

