Ralf Rangnick, a revolutionary, could rip apart Manchester United’s starting lineup by employing a 4-2-2-2 formation with stars exploiting’red zones.’

Ralf Rangnick, a revolutionary, could demolish Manchester United’s line-up by employing a 4-2-2-2 formation with stars exploiting’red zones.’

Ralf Rangnick could be about to introduce a revolutionary new 4-2-2-2 formation to Manchester United fans.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 63-year-old German has agreed to a six-month contract with the Red Devils as interim manager.

The veteran is said to have initially turned down United, but after new terms were offered, he agreed to stay in the dugout until the end of May.

Following that, he is expected to join Old Trafford as a consultant for the next two years.

Rangnick is currently the Lokomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development.

That means he will not be in charge of the match against Chelsea on Sunday due to work permit issues.

But, after that, he’ll almost certainly take charge of the team for the first time against Arsenal next week, and he could use an entirely new formation for United.

Rangnick is regarded as a true game visionary with a solid reputation in his homeland.

WILLIAM HILL’S BETTING SPECIAL: GET £50 IN FREE BETS

With his tactics, he is said to have inspired Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern Munich CEO Julian Nagelsman.

He was known as “The Professor” because he was one of the first to implement Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposition after losing possession of the ball.

“We decided on a formation that, in Germany and Austria, no other team has played – 4-2-2-2,” he explained to the Coaches Voice previously about the style he helped to introduce at RB Salzburg.

“A back four, two number sixes (one of whom was more of an eight), two number tens, and two strikers.”

“[Sadio] Mane and Kevin Kampl didn’t play on the wings; instead, they played in a’semi-position’ we called ‘the red zone.'”

With that in mind, we thought we’d have a little fun and see how United might line up in that formation.

That means David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw, the usual first-choice back four, should be safe in goal.

That would leave players like Fred and Scott McTominay vying for one of the midfield spots, with Paul Pogba possibly filling the other as ‘the eight’ alongside them once he returns to full fitness.

Then there’s the No.

Bruno Fernandes will almost certainly fill one of the tens.

Donny van de Beek could be in the mix, but it’s more likely that a more attacking approach will be preferred, making that spot ideal…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]