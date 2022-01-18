Ralf Rangnick admits he has SCRAPPED 4-2-2-2 as Manchester United players struggle to adapt, with Jadon Sancho set to play on the wing.

Ralf Rangnick admits he has SCRAPPED 4-2-2-2 due to Man United players’ inability to adapt, with Jadon Sancho set to play as a winger.

After Manchester United’s failure to adapt to his preferred formation, RALF RANGNICK is scrapping 4-2-2-2 and moving Jadon Sancho to the wing.

After being frustrated by inconsistent performances in his first eight games in charge at Old Trafford, the interim manager will switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

And, despite his outrage at United’s collapse from a 2-0 lead on Saturday, he intends to stick with the formation he used in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Aston Villa.

Rangnick also wants Sancho to continue to improve and replicate his Borussia Dortmund form, which begins on Wednesday night at Brentford in the Premier League.

“We’ve decided to play a 4-3-3 like we did against Aston Villa, with one holding six, two eights, and three offensive players,” the German explained.

“It’s clear in a 4-3-3 that he (Sancho) can play both left and right wing in a 4-3-3.

“I believe he prefers the left side a little bit more because he can switch inside and shoot on goal with his strong right foot.”

“However, his position is undeniable to me.”

“He’s a winger, as we say in Germany, someone who can dribble the ball quickly, and there’s no doubt in my mind that winger is the best position for him.”

“But, once again, it’s not just about getting the most out of your training.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“By the way, I said that to him the day before yesterday – confirm the training performances when you’re on the field.”

During Rangnick’s brief tenure, United has used at least six formations.

Even though they have only conceded six goals in eight games, they have struggled to maintain consistency and fluency.

“For me, the formation is a means to an end, a tool,” he said last week.

“Of course, this formation must fit the players you have available, in my opinion.”

“In the long run, having a single formation or style of play would be beneficial.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.