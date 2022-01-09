Ralf Rangnick admits he is open to scrapping the 4-2-2-2 experiment, so how could Man United line up with three at the back?

At Manchester United, RALF RANGNICK admits that he might opt for a three-man defense.

The interim Red Devils manager has had trouble getting his new team to adapt to his 4-2-2-2 formation.

Rangnick is now ready to shake things up with a bold 3-4-3 system in an attempt to save the season.

De Gea is United’s No. 1 goalkeeper, ahead of Dean Henderson.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, on either side of Raphael Varane, are likely to be Rangnick’s three centre-backs.

Rangnick appears to prefer Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as wing-backs.

Scott McTominay and Fred in central midfield also appear to be a possibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly lead the line as the central striker in attack.

“However, some teams switch back and forth between a back three and a back four, or from a back four to a back three.

“Or, like Bayern Munich and [RB] Leipzig did last season with Julien Nagelsmann, they try to rotate within this system, this formation, to a little bit of an asymmetric back three.”

“I believe our team has those two options.

We’ll need to have the majority of our centre-backs available to play with a back three.

“I believe the team did it under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] in games like Tottenham, away at Atalanta, or in the Manchester derby against Manchester City.”

“I believe we can play in a back three; this is an option for us,” he said. “However, as I previously stated, it also depends on the players available, their current shape and form, and, to some extent, the team against which we are playing.”

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford may be able to assist him.

Rangnick, on the other hand, has a plethora of other options.

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, and Alex Telles would be vying for the starting spot.

Rangnick could even change things up by switching from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 formation.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, and even Donny van de Beek could be given a chance in a solid midfield three as a result.

Up front, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood could be Ronaldo’s future partners.

There are also other options, such as Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and even wantaway Anthony Martial.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.