Ralf Rangnick believes Paul Pogba will return to his best form for Manchester United, even if it’s just to secure a big transfer elsewhere.

RALF RANGNICK believes we’re about to see the best of Paul Pogba — because he wants to be the shop window star.

For the first time since sustaining a thigh injury while on duty in France in early November, the Manchester United star returned to full training this week.

All talks about a new contract at Old Trafford have been put on hold, and the club is content to let their £89 million record signing leave for nothing.

“He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the entire world what kind of player he can be,” Rangnick said of his team’s upcoming match against Brentford.

“Even if it’s just to prove himself worthy of a new contract elsewhere, he’ll be highly motivated to do so, so why shouldn’t I play him?”

“On his first day of training with the entire group, he demonstrated that he has the potential to be an exceptional player.”

“He won’t be available for the two games this week, but he could be available for the games against Middlesbrough and Burnley after the international break.”

“For me, it’s not about whether a player’s contract is up for renewal; it’s about how much he still wants to be a part of this group, how much he still feels emotionally and physically committed.”

“If that’s the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba play now, after a two-and-a-half-month layoff? He’s fully fit and eager to play.”

“Players deal with their current situation in different ways.

“How do they handle it? If they handle it professionally and ambitiously, I’ll play players even if their contract expires in the summer.”

Pogba’s £290,000-per-week contract expires next summer, and both Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Juventus in Serie A are interested in signing him at the end of the season.

United will be hit hard by the £89 million fee they paid Juventus for Pogba, 28, in 2016.

The club, on the other hand, is unconcerned about handing out a huge new contract to a player who has provided so little on the field during his time with the club.

Meanwhile, Rangnick is standing by his claim that Anthony Martial, United’s wanted striker, refused to join the team for the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last Saturday.

On social media, the player denied it.

Rangnick, however, said ahead of United’s trip to Brentford on Wednesday: “I said all that needs to be said…

