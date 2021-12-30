Ralf Rangnick “BLOCKS Dean Henderson from leaving Manchester United in January,” despite interest from Tottenham and Ajax.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, is said to have told Dean Henderson that he will not be allowed to leave on loan in January.

Henderson, who has only made two appearances for Manchester United this season, had expressed interest in a loan move in the New Year.

According to MEN, Rangnick wants three first-team ready goalkeepers in his squad, so the 24-year-old will be unable to leave.

Should David De Gea be sidelined by Covid-19 or suffer an injury, the interim manager will require a number of capable goalkeepers to step in.

Henderson has been aiming for a showdown with Rangnick in order to make up for his lack of playing time.

Henderson was reportedly interested in signing a loan deal with Ajax in January, but United is expected to turn him down.

Tottenham are said to be keeping an eye on Henderson, with club captain and No. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris entering the final six months of his contract.

Antonio Conte will require a goalkeeper replacement if the Frenchman leaves in the summer.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Spurs are also keeping an eye on Henderson’s current situation, according to MEN, in preparation for a possible bid at the end of the season.

Henderson was expected to start the season as Manchester United’s first-choice quarterback, but he contracted Covid-19 during the preseason.

De Gea was able to keep his place in goal despite long-term effects.

With a number of crucial saves, the Spaniard has regained his status as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Last season, Henderson made 26 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was tipped for a shot at the No. 1 jersey.

However, chances have not materialized this season, leaving him dissatisfied with his lack of playing time.

His only appearances have been in the Carabao Cup against West Ham in September and the dead-rubber Champions League match against Young Boys in November.

His preferred option had been a loan move in January, but Rangnick is set to block that, leaving Henderson in limbo.