Ralf Rangnick explains his tactics: ‘Rock and roll football with no square passes’ is what Man Utd supporters can expect.

The 63-year-old is regarded as one of Germany’s founding fathers of pressing, having influenced Klopp, Tuchel, and a slew of others.

Manchester United’s decision to hire Ralf Rangnick as an interim manager and then as an advisor shows that the club is attempting to establish a distinct playing style.

Since Jurgen Klopp brought his methods to the Premier League in 2015, the term Gegenpressing has become a buzzword in modern German coaching.

In order for the strategy to work, players must apply pressure on their opponents from a high position on the pitch, in a coordinated and aggressive manner, with the goal of forcing mistakes or turnovers.

It’s a proactive, high-octane style of play that aims to unsettle opponents so that you can hit them on the counter-attack when they’re vulnerable.

Rangnick, who started coaching in the early 1980s, is credited as one of the architects of Gegenpressing and is regarded as a mentor for a generation of Bundesliga coaches, including Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Rangnick earned the moniker The Professor after laying out his methods on German television in the late 1990s.

“Our idea is clear,” he said on the Coaches’ Voice YouTube channel, “and it’s very, very similar to my coaching friend Jurgen Klopp.”

“It’s not a slow waltz; our Red Bull football is heavy metal, rock and roll.”

We despise square passes and back passes; simply having the ball makes no sense.”

Rangnick revealed that 60 percent of the goals scored by RB Leipzig in his second season in charge (in 2018-19) came less than 10 seconds after the team had won the ball from their opponents.

Rangnick’s sphere of influence can also be found in the Premier League, despite the fact that he has never worked there before.

Liverpool is second in attempted pressures in the final third, according to stats website FBREF; Southampton, managed by Ralph Hasenhuttl, who worked with Rangnick at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, is fifth; and Chelsea, managed by Thomas Tuchel, who played under Rangnick at SSV Ulm, is sixth.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is in 17th place.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reluctance – or inability – to lead the team at the age of 36 has been widely discussed.

