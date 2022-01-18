Ralf Rangnick gives Man United’s flops FIVE days off during the international break, giving the Premier League’s European stars some much-needed rest.

During the international break, Ralf Rangnick gives Man United’s flops FIVE days off, allowing the Premier League’s European stars to rest.

Fans of the Premier League are looking forward to the upcoming international break.

However, many of the players are looking forward to a proper mid-season break.

Players from European countries are eligible for the break, but those competing in Afcon or World Cup qualifiers in South America or the Concacaf region are not.

Southampton and Wolves, for example, are giving their players a week off to recharge their batteries.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has signed off on five days of vacation, while Aston Villa’s stars will get nearly a week off.

Newcastle had planned a trip to Saudi Arabia for a week, but were concerned that the negative publicity would harm their chances of surviving.

Manchester City’s trip to Abu Dhabi has been canceled, and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to give his players a few days off.

Burnley’s Premier League 2 match against Watford was postponed on Monday, about 45 minutes after their Under-23s drew 1-1 with Wolves.

Sean Dyche, the manager, had only ten senior players available, which clearly met the criteria for the game to be called off.

Even if they aren’t the only ones, the Clarets’ performance so close to the rescheduled match isn’t ideal.

Their U23s team included 18-year-old Owen Dodgson, who played in the FA Cup against Huddersfield, as well as two 20-year-olds and six 19-year-olds.

It demonstrates that rules need to be tweaked to ensure that clubs must field these youngsters regardless of their experience.

In the FA Cup fourth round, CRYSTAL PALACE and Manchester United are treating away fans in very different ways.

The match at Old Trafford will cost Middlesbrough supporters a minimum of £45 per ticket.

It’s also a Friday night match, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m.

But credit to Boro, who are still selling their full allocation of 9,443 tickets, while United fans are paying the same prices.

Despite this, Palace is subsidizing Hartlepool’s coach travel to Selhurst Park on February 5.

This was the Eagles’ idea, so Hartlepool fans will pay only £12.50 for official coach travel, with tickets costing £20 if purchased in advance.

There were queues at League Two Pools’ ground yesterday for their 4,700 allocation, which was unsurprising.

In the Carabao Cup semi-finals, there was a significant disparity in the fees charged by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool fans will only have to pay £10 to visit the Emirates tomorrow, whereas Arsenal fans will have to pay £20…

