Ralf Rangnick has been dubbed the ‘worst interim manager in Premier League history’ by Man Utd fans after a disastrous first-half performance against Brentford.

‘Worst interim manager in Premier League history,’ Man Utd fans slam Ralf Rangnick after a dreadful first-half performance against Brentford.

RALF RANGNICK was dubbed the ‘worst interim manager in Premier League history’ before Manchester United found form and scored goals in the second half of their match against Brentford.

After a dreadful first period, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and sub Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils up 3-0.

However, some snide commentators had already pounced on Rangnick’s brief tenure.

“Rangnick hasn’t made United any better,” one said.

“Lol he didn’t have a new manager bounce,” one person claimed.

Rangnick is the worst interim coach I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.”

“Rangnick may be the worst interim manager in the history of the PL,” a third said.

“It’s Shambolic.”

After the break, United displayed far more passion and cohesion, prompting a few social media posts to be quickly deleted.

“If you put Rangnick in charge of Brighton and Potter in charge of United… Brighton will be relegated,” one claimed.

United are a title contender.

That is something I truly believe.”

Despite being mocked for a first-half overhead kick blunder, Fred set up Elanga’s brilliant opener on 54 minutes.

United’s progress was highlighted eight minutes later when a calm team goal doubled their lead.

Scott McTominay won the ball and set up Cristiano Ronaldo, who chested it for Bruno Fernandes, who teed up Elanga for a stylish finish.

Rashford then scored United’s third goal, which McTominay started with another crucial interception.

