Ralf Rangnick has been named interim manager of Manchester United.

Manchester United named Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season on Monday.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football,” Manchester United football director John Murtough said of Rangnick as the club’s top candidate for the interim manager position.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick, 63, said of his new role.

The English club also revealed that the German coach would be retained as a consultant for another two years.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the upcoming season, and then for the next two years in his advisory role,” Murtough said.

Rangnick won the German Cup with Schalke 04 in 2011 and two Austrian Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg in 2014 and 2015.

With 18 points, Manchester United is currently ranked eighth in the English Premier League.