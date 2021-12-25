Ralf Rangnick has his sights set on FOUR German wonderkids, with Man United leading the £60 million transfer chase for teen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Man United are leading the race for teen midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is valued at £60 million, while Ralf Rangnick has his sights set on FOUR German wonderkids.

RALF RANGNICK will intensify his pursuit of German super-kid Florian Wirtz, who is valued at £60 million.

Whether or not he is in charge at Old Trafford next season, the Manchester United manager has compiled a wish list of top Bundesliga rookies.

His top target, however, is Bayer Leverkusen teenager Mats Wirtz, who has been dubbed the best young German midfielder in decades.

Some of Europe’s top clubs have been keeping an eye on the 18-year-old.

He has, however, indicated that he would prefer to continue his development in the Bundesliga.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is willing to put his resolve to the test by giving him the opportunity to play for United.

He understands how difficult it would be to pass up the chance to play in a key role at Old Trafford.

United have also been keeping an eye on Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, but Wirtz is their first choice.

Didi Hamann, the former Germany and Liverpool midfielder, has described him as the best central midfielder he has seen in years after two outstanding seasons with Leverkusen.

Wirtz made his debut three weeks after turning 17 years old, making him the country’s youngest-ever Under-21 international at the time.

Since then, he has been called up to Germany’s senior squad.

Because his Leverkusen contract runs until 2026, United knows they’d have to pay a lot of money to sign him.

Rangnick, on the other hand, will convince the upper management that he is worth the money, with a summer contract more likely than a January one.

Over the previous two years, the club had increased their scouting operation in Germany.

Rangnick has increased this, and even if he moves upstairs at the end of the season, he’ll have a big say in recruiting.

“The new manager knows practically everyone in German football,” a United source said, “and there is huge excitement behind the scenes about what it could mean for United in the coming years.”

“Germany is a hotbed of talent, and he’s already mentioned a few names.”

“Everyone is hoping Rangnick can help United get a step ahead of some of our opponents.”

Luca Netz, Eric Martel, and Armel Bella-Kotchap are the three youngsters he most admires.

After only 15 appearances for Hertha Berlin, Netz, 18, joined Borussia Monchengladbach in August.

Martel, a 19-year-old defensive midfielder on loan from Leipzig, can also play as a centre-back for Austria Vienna.

And Bella-Kotchap, a 20-year-old Paris-born centre-back, was instrumental in Bochum’s promotion to the Bundesliga last season.