Ralf Rangnick has warned that turning Manchester United’s season around after an abysmal start by the Class of 92 legends will be a huge task.

RALF RANGNICK is expected to lead Manchester United into the Premier League’s top four this season.

However, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, and Ryan Giggs, all members of the Class of ’92, have warned the incoming interim-boss of the massive task ahead of him.

Rangnick still does not have the work permit required to take up his Old Trafford post, so caretaker Michael Carrick is in charge for tonight’s home match against Arsenal.

Gary Neville, on the other hand, believes that the 63-year-old German will inherit a “disconnected and disjointed” squad that will fall short of the Champions League spots.

Butt believes that the players, rather than Rangnick, who takes over for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the busy winter period with limited coaching time, should set the tone.

“We’re 12 points behind Chelsea, it’s been a terrible start to the season, and the manager has lost his job,” Gary Neville, 46, said.

“A top-four finish for Ralf Rangnick would be a successful season.

“Winning the FA Cup would be incredible.”

FREE BETS: RECEIVE THE MOST RECENT BETTING SIGN UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.

“He has to sort out those players who have appeared so disjointed and disconnected over the last two or three months right away.”

“They’ve lost all their confidence, don’t have much of a game plan, and aren’t very good on defense.”

“He has a big job ahead of him, but he has to aim for the top four this season.”

With United, Butt won six league titles, including the glorious 1999 Treble-winning season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I was fortunate to play with amazing players and we drove ourselves,” the 46-year-old former midfielder said.

We knew the bar had to be set high.

“We’d split the can and accept the fact that we’d have to drag ourselves out of the dungeon to reach the top.”

We’d be criticizing each other.

“The manager sets the tone, but the players are responsible for managing it on a daily basis.”

“You can’t expect a manager to help you get on the field, give your all, work hard, and do what a Man United player is expected to do.”

Rangnick needs to re-establish the team’s confidence and start winning and competing against teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and City.

“Before the manager, the players must examine themselves.

“Rangnick’s challenge is to instill confidence in the players and tell them, ‘Come on, it’s time you stepped up to the plate and managed yourselves.’

“In the dressing room, you’ve got World Cup winners, players who…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

Rangnick’s got to get the confidence back in the team and start winning and competing again against teams above them like Liverpool, Chelsea and City Phil Neville