Ralf Rangnick is an interim Manchester United manager who influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s football tactics.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager.

After the club sacked beleaguered Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the German, 63, will reportedly sign a six-month contract with the Red Devils.

Rangnick is regarded as a true game visionary and has a solid reputation in his native country.

With his tactics, he is said to have influenced Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, as well as Bayern Munich CEO Julian Nagelsman.

He was known as “The Professor” because he was one of the first to implement Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposition after losing possession of the ball.

Many teams have adopted his philosophy in the modern game, demonstrating his influence.

Rangnick, who had a mediocre semi-pro career, began coaching at the age of 25 in 1983.

But, with the national team adopting a rigid 3-5-2 system and man-marking, his theories were out of step.

To be fair, West Germany did achieve success in this manner, winning the 1990 World Cup after finishing second four years prior.

Ralf, on the other hand, had his own ideas about how the lovely game should be played.

In 1997, he landed his first managerial job at Ulm 1846, a team that would go on to win the fourth division under his guidance.

He appeared on German television a year later in a black suit and shirt, revealing his footballing thesis.

He was dubbed the “German Professor” by the German media, most likely unjustly and mockingly.

His geeky appearance and rimless glasses were mocked, and his methods were rejected by teams who preferred German legend Franz Beckenbauer’s sweeper approach.

Rangnick told ESPN, “The reaction from the media as well as others in football was extraordinary.”

“The main reason for this was that when Franz Beckenbauer created a libero-sweeper position for himself 30 years ago, he set the standard for most teams in our country.

“In the mid-1990s, Franz even said that you couldn’t play with a zone-marking back four line because German players wouldn’t know how to play it.”

“Why should German players be any less intelligent than those from Belgium, Spain, or the Netherlands?” I reasoned.

Rangnick’s belief was based on what was later coined as Gegenpressing, which was a spin-off of legendary Ukrainian manager Valeriy Lobanovskyi’s pressing game.

It’s a strategy that has prompted Jurgen Klopp to emulate him with his own brand of ‘heavy-metal football.’

Rangnick, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is “one of the best, if not the best German coach.”

Rangnick describes Gegenpressing as “very simple.”

“[Gegenpressing is]…” he continues.

