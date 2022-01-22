Ralf Rangnick is ecstatic after Manchester United beat West Ham in a controversial last-gasp goal.

Ralf Rangnick is ecstatic after Manchester United beat West Ham with a controversial last-gasp goal.

Manchester United’s last-gasp victory over West Ham was described by RALF RANGNICK as “the best type of win.”

As the Red Devils finished fourth in the Premier League, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial set up Marcus Rashford to score the game’s only goal.

The Hammers limited United to few chances, and VAR only narrowly ruled Cavani onside for the winner.

“The atmosphere (in the locker room) is amazing,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

The boys were rightfully ecstatic.

They are well aware of the magnitude of this victory.

“When the other team doesn’t have time to respond, those are the best kinds of wins.”

“Considering we played three days ago at Brentford, we’re extremely pleased with our performance and the level of physicality we displayed.”

“In the final third, we didn’t always come up with the best options.”

We took too many shots on goal in the final 20 minutes when we had no realistic chance of scoring.

“We needed to be a little more patient at times, but at the end of the day, it was all about getting the three points.”

“In the last 15 minutes, we had to take some risks, but in the end, I wanted to show the players that this game is about winning, and I’m more than happy we scored the game-winning goal.”

Martial and Cavani were only introduced for the final eight minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining United’s only starting striker.

But it was the Frenchman’s pass that set Cavani free, who took his time to beat the offside trap and cross for Rashford to tuck in in the 62nd minute.

“It takes patience to play West Ham,” Rangnick said to Sky Sports.

“I’m very pleased with how the three substitutes set up and scored the goal.”

Everyone was a part of it.

This only adds to its significance.”

