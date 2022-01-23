Ralf Rangnick is set to receive a £500,000 bonus if Man Utd finish in the top four, in addition to his £180,000-a-week salary.

If RALF RANGNICK leads Manchester United to a top-four finish, he will reportedly receive a £500,000 bonus.

On Saturday, the German, who earns £180,000 a week, saw his team score a late winner against top-four rivals West Ham.

United moved into the top four thanks to Marcus Rashford’s 93rd-minute strike.

Rangnick will receive a £500,000 bonus if he can keep the Red Devils there, according to the Daily Star.

A top-four finish could put Rangnick in line for a permanent position, which he would relish.

Rangnick will have a two-year consulting role with United if someone else is appointed.

The job has been linked to Mauricio Pochettino of PSG and Erik ten Hag of Ajax.

Rangnick is said to want to collaborate with Ten Hag, who has a strong reputation in Amsterdam.

And the Dutchman has stated that he is eager to take on new challenges.

“I think I’m ready for it [coaching abroad],” he said.

I’d be delighted to accept the challenge.

“However, I will not pursue it.”

I will not consider my coaching career a failure if that step does not occur.

“However, I believe I have the necessary skills to tackle that task.”

