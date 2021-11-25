Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United could still screw this up if they don’t put their faith in interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick: Man United could still screw this up if they don’t put their faith in interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick has the experience to help shape United’s future, but only if the club grants him control over non-football experts.

If the most serious charge leveled against Manchester United is that they lack a distinct identity, they have unquestionably moved in a new direction.

Ralf Rangnick is regarded as one of the founding fathers of modern coaching, having developed a pressing style that has influenced a new generation of German managers.

Above all, he demands that a person’s identity – any person’s identity – be the entire law.

Rangnick’s appointment as interim boss makes a statement, not least because the job description is bizarre: stay for six months and then we’ll appoint someone we really want.

He has a solid reputation, a long list of ideologies, and a keen eye for seeing that they are carried out.

Jürgen Klopp refers to him as “one of, if not the best German coach,” which has become a handy tagline.

Rangnick was hired because of who he is, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired for who he was.

This is a positive change, as it indicates that United’s management is at least attempting to move away from their romantic and nostalgic obsession.

Football director John Murtough studied the on- and off-pitch model of Leipzig, where Rangnick’s reputation was cemented.

The ostensible goal is to combine two extremes: United as a historic club that has allowed its identity to be rooted in the past, and RB Leipzig as arguably Europe’s most “modern” club.

They didn’t have any history, which was the point; they also didn’t have any emotional baggage.

This provided them with the blank canvas that such a project necessitated.

United, on the other hand, are not a blank canvas.

They have a lot of emotional baggage.

They may have fired a club legend and will likely hire a permanent coach based on their resume, but they also have a large squad of talented individuals who have struggled to fit into a team.

A six-month coaching contract is an absurdly short amount of time for a dogmatic coach to put his high-intensity pressing ideals into practice.

Instead, we should view this as the start of a two-and-a-half-year contract, with Rangnick serving as interim coach only as a matter of necessity.

